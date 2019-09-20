Iran, China establish joint port, maritime committee: PMO chief

Iran and China have created a joint port and maritime committee, according to the head of Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO).

Mohammad Rastad noted that to increase interactions and trade transactions between the two countries, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has also been signed between Iran’s southern port of Shahid Rajaee and China’s Ningpo port so that the two become sister cities, ISNA reported.

Rastad said that the setting up of joint port and maritime cooperation committees was among the most important agreements reached with the Chinese in his recent visit to the East Asian state, adding that these committees are expected to make practical decisions about the two countries’ ports and maritime issues.

He further noted that Ningpo is one of the world’s biggest ports, saying its officials warmly welcomed the idea of signing a sisterhood agreement with Iran’s Shahid Rajaee Port.

Many such agreements have been signed between a number of Iranian ports and those of other countries, Rastad pointed out, adding that the recently signed MoU will help the two nations exchange experiences and expand their relations and cooperation in the port sector.