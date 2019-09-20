RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0634 GMT September 20, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 259005
Published: 0339 GMT September 20, 2019

Taliban-claimed Afghan hospital attack deaths rise to 39, with 140 wounded

Taliban-claimed Afghan hospital attack deaths rise to 39, with 140 wounded
AFP

The death toll in a Taliban truck bombing that destroyed a hospital in southern Afghanistan has risen to 39, nearly double the previous figure, with 140 wounded, a spokesman for the provincial governor said on Friday.

"Only two of those killed were security force members, and the rest of them are civilians, including women, children, patients and visitors," spokesman Gul Islam Syaal said of Thursday's attack, according to Reuters.

The Taliban said the target of the attack in Qalat, the capital of Zabul Province, was a nearby building housing the government's intelligence department.

The terrorists have been carrying out nearly daily attacks since the collapse of peace talks with the United States this month, in the run-up to elections on Sept. 28.

Casualties since the talks fell apart less than two weeks ago are now at least 331, including 96 killed.

The Taliban have said it will step up their campaign against the Afghan government and foreign forces to dissuade people from voting.

President Ashraf Ghani on Friday promised measures to prevent civilian casualties in the war against terrorists, a day after at least 30 civilians were killed in a US drone strike in eastern Nangarhar Province.

Ghani said he had introduced "checks and balances" to stop night raids and attacks leading to the loss of innocent lives.

He was speaking at an election rally in Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar Province.

Afghan forces, often backed by the US military, have intensified ground and air operations against terrorist groups to protect civilians, government buildings, polling stations and a large expatriate population.

 

   
KeyWords
hospital attack
Taliban
southern Afghanistan
Iran Daily
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/3156 sec