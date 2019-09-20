Germany following realpolitik

By Hossein Ziaee*

Right at a time when Saudi Arabia is trying to reap benefits from the attack on its oil infrastructure at Aramco, and alongside the United States seeks to launch an international coalition against Iran and Yemen, Germany extends its policy of arms exports suspension to the regime in Riyadh, which is a thought-provoking indication of Berlin’s realism and farsightedness.

The latest decision by the German government to suspend arms delivery to Saudi Arabia until March 31, 2020 due to its opposition to Saudi crimes against humanity in the Yemen war, can be assessed in different ways under the current regional and international conditions.

Not only is Berlin’s move to disrupt weapons exports to Riyadh clearly indicative of the oppressed Yemeni nation’s rightfulness and the Saudis’ strategic blunder, it also poses a great obstacle for Saudi Arabia’s attempt to divert the world public opinion from Yemen’s issue to the destruction at the Aramco installation. The significance of the German decision becomes more highlighted when contrasted against wide-ranging arms support by Saudi’s other European allies such as France and the UK in the Yemen war.

In fact, the political value of Berlin’s decision comes to the fore via maintaining Yemen’s position at the European Union and encouraging the global community to greater realism against Saudi Arabia.

On the other hand, this policy against the Saudis should be considered as the continuation of Berlin’s realistic policies within the EU and against US unilateralism. Policies such as unconditional admittance of Syrian refugees, defending the Iran nuclear deal, and so on.

In fact, Germany’s realistic policies may help convince the EU and the world community against the expansionism of the US-Israel-Saudi axis.

* Hossein Ziaee is an Iranian freelance journalist.