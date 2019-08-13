Yemenis countering world's strongest, wealthiest countries: Houthi

Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, chairman of the Supreme Revolutionary Committee of Yemen, has said that the war-wracked country is countering the world's "strongest and wealthiest" countries in its fight against the Saudi war.

Al-Houthi stressed that Yemen would strive to counter aggression on "all levels" and that it was time "to ward off the enemy," Yemen's Arabic-language al-Masirah television network reported.

Al-Houthi also slammed countries participating in the war on Yemen, adding that if they "were seeking the freedom of the Yemeni nation, they wouldn't seek to partition [the country] and kill [the people]", Presstv Reported.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched a devastating western-backed war on Yemen in March 2015 with the goal of bringing the government of former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi back to power and crushing the popular Houthi Ansarullah movement.

Resistance by Yemen’s armed forces, led by the Ansarullah, has, however, pushed the Saudi war to a stalemate, with Yemeni forces increasingly using sophisticated home-made weaponry in retaliatory strikes against the coalition.

Over the weekend, attacks by Yemeni drones on the key Saudi oil facilities of Abqaiq and Khurais shut down about 50 percent of the kingdom’s crude and gas production, cutting the state oil giant’s crude oil supply by around 5.7 million barrels per day.

Six Saudi troops, including a senior coalition commander and five of his bodyguards, were killed in a bomb explosion in Yemen's southeastern province of Hadramout on Thursday, an unnamed Hadi loyalist said.

"A roadside bomb blast struck a military patrol of the Saudi-led coalition forces in the historic town of Shibam in Hadramout province," the source said, identifying the Saudi army commander as Abu Nawaf.

Around 11 other members of the military patrol were injured as a result of the explosion, the report said.

On Friday, Yemen's al-Masirah television said five people were killed and 20 others injured when a roadside bomb planted by the Saudi-led coalition hit a bus in Hadramout.

The bus was carrying 35 passengers from Hudaydah when the explosive went off, the network quoted a statement issued by Yemen's transportation ministry based in Sana'a as saying.

Speaking to al-Masirah, al-Houthi also lauded what he described as the Yemeni people's high level of "political insight", adding that the country's military commanders were most aware of "what is planned against the nation."

Referring to Yemen's previous leaders, al-Houthi also slammed what he described as their dependence on foreign powers instead of popular support.

Al-Houthi added that the country was now searching for "true relations to build the country".