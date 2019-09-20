UK’s Conservative Party faces backlash over Islamophobic posts

Government Minister, Kwasi Kwarteng, confirmed on Friday that action had been taken when those particular Conservative Party members were suspended, but the minister failed to elaborate on what specific actions they took, Presstv Reported.

More than 20 new cases were recently linked to Islamophobia, ranging from individuals “liking” Islamophobic pictures or statements on one or two occasions, to people who said they were Tory members regularly posting anti-Muslim content.

The news marks the latest to come from a surge in far-right, as well as mainstream, Islamophobic views in British politics.

The Guardian last month unearthed a 2007 essay written by current PM Boris Johnson, which further incited Islamophobic attitudes. He said that Islam has caused the Muslim world to be “literally centuries behind” the West.

Moreover last year, Mr. Johnson compared Muslim women wearing burqas to bank robbers and letterboxes.

A report by an independent monitoring group found that the number of anti-Muslim hate crimes reported across Britain increased by 593% in the week after a white supremacist killed worshippers at two New Zealand mosques earlier this year.

The real figures are likely to be higher. Only some hate crimes incidents are reported, with victims often feeling there is no point in complaining.

Islamophobic comments made by prominent figures are, according to them, a means of allowing the UK to end uncontrolled immigration.

The UK’s human rights watchdog has faced demands to launch an inquiry into Islamophobia in the Conservative party.

This follows the Government’s refusal to adopt a proposed definition of Islamophobia.