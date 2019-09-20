RSS
News ID: 259017
Published: 0513 GMT September 20, 2019

Afghanistan’s Ghani vows measures to avoid civilian deaths

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has vowed to introduce measures to avoid civilian casualties during security operations, following an assault during which a US airstrike killed at least 30 civilians.

Speaking at an election rally in Jalalabad on Friday, Ghani announced that new steps were being implemented to protect civilians during future ops, Presstv Reported.

He said he had introduced several “checks and balances” to halt night raids and attacks that result in the killing of non-combatants.

His remarks came a day after a US drone strike that had been supposed to take out members of the Daesh terrorist group in eastern Nangarhar Province instead killed at least 30 farm workers who were taking a break after a day’s labor on Wednesday.

The US drone was providing aerial cover for Afghan forces on the ground.

The deadly incident sparked anger among Nangahar residents and officials, who called for holding the perpetrators accountable.

About 14,000 US troops are in Afghanistan, allegedly to train and advise Afghan security forces and prepare them to take on the Taliban and Daesh.

US and coalition forces still present in Afghanistan have on numerous times targeted civilians, in what have been described as attacks with mistaken target acquisition.

 

 

   
KeyWords
Afghanistan
Ghani
civilian deaths
 
