Afghanistan’s Ghani vows measures to avoid civilian deaths

Speaking at an election rally in Jalalabad on Friday, Ghani announced that new steps were being implemented to protect civilians during future ops, Presstv Reported.

He said he had introduced several “checks and balances” to halt night raids and attacks that result in the killing of non-combatants.

His remarks came a day after a US drone strike that had been supposed to take out members of the Daesh terrorist group in eastern Nangarhar Province instead killed at least 30 farm workers who were taking a break after a day’s labor on Wednesday.

The US drone was providing aerial cover for Afghan forces on the ground.

The deadly incident sparked anger among Nangahar residents and officials, who called for holding the perpetrators accountable.

About 14,000 US troops are in Afghanistan, allegedly to train and advise Afghan security forces and prepare them to take on the Taliban and Daesh.

US and coalition forces still present in Afghanistan have on numerous times targeted civilians, in what have been described as attacks with mistaken target acquisition.