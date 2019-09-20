Monumental construction project underway in remote North Korea

News ID: 259018 Published: 0525 GMT September 20, 2019

Like a scene from an epic film, thousands of workers swarm over the building sites of Samjiyon, a monumental construction project in the far reaches of North Korea ordered by leader Kim Jong-un.

Like a scene from an epic film, thousands of workers swarm over the building sites of Samjiyon, a monumental construction project in the far reaches of North Korea ordered by leader Kim Jong-un, Presstv Reported.

KeyWords