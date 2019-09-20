RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0633 GMT September 20, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 259018
Published: 0525 GMT September 20, 2019

Monumental construction project underway in remote North Korea

Monumental construction project underway in remote North Korea

Like a scene from an epic film, thousands of workers swarm over the building sites of Samjiyon, a monumental construction project in the far reaches of North Korea ordered by leader Kim Jong-un.

Like a scene from an epic film, thousands of workers swarm over the building sites of Samjiyon, a monumental construction project in the far reaches of North Korea ordered by leader Kim Jong-un, Presstv Reported.

 
   
KeyWords
North Korea
Monumental construction
project
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1755 sec