0633 GMT September 20, 2019

Published: 0528 GMT September 20, 2019

Israeli forces injure over 75 Palestinians in Gaza

More than 75 Palestinians have been injured as the Israeli forces attacked anti-occupation protests near the fence between the besieged Gaza Strip and the occupied territories.

The Gazan Health Ministry said 74 protesters and two medics were injured during the 75th Friday of protests, Presstv Reported.

Ashraf al-Qedra, the spokesman for the ministry, said in a tweet that 48 of the wounded were hit by live ammunition fired by the Israeli troops.

Palestinians have been holding weekly rallies in Gaza since last year to protest the siege on the enclave and stress the right to return of the Palestinians who have been externally displaced by Israeli aggression since 1948.

At least 307 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces ever since the anti-occupation protest rallies began in the Gaza Strip on March 30, 2018. Over 18,000 Palestinians have also sustained injuries.

In March, a United Nations (UN) fact-finding mission found that Israeli forces committed rights violations during their crackdown against the Palestinian protesters in Gaza that may amount to war crimes.

Gaza has been under Israeli siege since June 2007, which has caused a decline in living standards.

Israel has also launched three major wars against the enclave since 2008, killing thousands of Gazans each time and shattering the impoverished territory’s already poor infrastructure.

 

 

   
