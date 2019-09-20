RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0633 GMT September 20, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 259021
Published: 0542 GMT September 20, 2019

Indian crackdown kills fresh produce market in Kashmir

Indian crackdown kills fresh produce market in Kashmir

This is the peak of the Apple harvest season in Kashmir: the fruit market, which would otherwise be full of the hustle and bustle of growers, traders, and buyers, wears a deserted look today. This is Asia’s second largest fruit market.

The abrogation of Kashmir's partial autonomy by New Delhi in August has pushed the region to a standstill, Presstv Reported.

For the past couple of weeks, these transporters have been awaiting apple produce to be loaded, but so far, no success.

Also, in the absence of communications, the growers have no idea of the market rates and are reluctant to sell their produce to the government due to its fractured pricing policy.

More than 40 percent of Kashmir’s economy is dependent on the Horticulture sector, and it provides employment to tens of thousands of people.

Besides the security clampdown and communication blackout, the apple traders have received threats from unknown agencies to stop doing trade. All this has dented the largest sector of Kashmir’s economy.

The uncertainty is looming ever high in Kashmir as people of the region fear what they call India’s colonization plan in the Himalayan region. In the absence of any international support, people of the disputed region have lost hope and are relying upon their own resilience against India’s decision. But how far the people of Kashmir would sustain this situation remains a question.

 

 

   
KeyWords
Indian crackdown
Kashmir
Apple harvest
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/2407 sec