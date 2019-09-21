Slovak Egyptologists discovered ancient transport road

Slovak Egyptologists discovered a strange structure on an archeological mission in the town of Tell el-Retaba. They assume these are remains of a transport road used by Egypt workers and soldiers to distribute construction materials.

The structure consists of earthenware cement-like material with a width of just under two meters and thickness of about 20 centimeters, sme.sk wrote.

“It stretched along the inner side of the fortification with a distance of about two meters,” said Jozef Hudec of the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Slovak Academy of Sciences, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

Carried on foot

The material is reinforced with a surface of irregular, greenish unfired bricks on the inner side, he added.

Experts assume that the road was not used to drag load; bricks were carried by workers and soldiers on foot. There were no imprints of the dragged load there like previous findings.

Transporters could have used a suspension that was known in the era of Ramesses III for more than thousand years.

The road was discovered by scientists from the Polish-Slovak archeological mission while they were conducting research on a fortification from the era of Pharaohs Ramesses III.

Since 2007 the Slovak Egyptological team has taken part in the joint Polish-Slovak archeological mission on the very interesting and important site of Tell el-Retaba in the eastern Nile Delta. Both the Slovak and Polish teams work together on unearthing its intricate history.