Tourism to bring people of Iran, Pakistan closer

Thousands of Pakistanis visit Iran for religious and cultural purposes each year, showing the people of two countries can be brought further close to each other through promotion of bilateral tourism.

This was noted during a meeting held on Saturday between Pakistani tour operators and travel agents and Iranian officials at Iran’s Embassy in Islamabad to discuss promotion of religious and health tourism, IRNA reported.

The meeting was attended by Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan Mehdi Honardoost, visa section officials of Iranian Embassy in Pakistan and some senior Pakistani journalists.

The participants had an open discussion to help provide better facilities to Pakistani people willing to visit Iran.

“We issued 350,000 visas to Pakistani pilgrims in the Iranian year ended on March 21,” Honardoost said.

He revealed that soon visa section of Iran Embassy would start providing 24-hour service to the Pakistani nationals.

He said that Iran has an immense potential for health tourism and Pakistani nationals can avail this opportunity in much cheaper rates as compared to other countries in the world. He added that citizens from many Persian Gulf countries travel to Iran for health purposes.

“Pakistan is in our hearts and we are doing our best to promote ties with Pakistan, we look at you as our Muslim brothers, it is our mandate to give you the best facilities,” he observed.

He called for Pakistani tour operators to visit Iran and experience the hospitality of the great Iranian nation.

Pictures of Iran’s major tourist attractions were displayed during the meeting while short documentaries about the potential of Iran in the tourism sector were also shown to the audience.