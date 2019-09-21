Iran, Russia, China to hold naval drills ‘soon’: Official

A senior Iranian military official announced plans for joint naval drills with Russian and Chinese military forces in the international waters of the Indian Ocean and the Sea of Oman “in the near future.”

Brigadier General Ghadir Nezami, head of the international and diplomatic affairs of the Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, made the announcement on Saturday, saying that the maritime exercises will be held trilaterally with navy forces of Russia and China in the north of the Indian Ocean and across the Sea of Oman, Press TV reported.

“The drills pursue various objectives, namely sharing tactical and military experiences, but they can be political as well and are indicative of some kind of convergence among the participants,” Nezami added.

The Iranian military official stressed that the drills will be held for the first time since the Islamic Revolution in 1979, but made no mention of the exact date of the exercises.

Back in July, Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi unveiled plans for a joint naval wargame with Russia in coming months with the aim of boosting military cooperation between the two countries particularly with regard to naval strength.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Nezami also said that Tehran would soon host delegations at the level of military chiefs and defense ministers from certain regional countries, without further elaboration.

Pointing to a recent visit of Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri to the Chinese capital of Beijing, Nezami noted that joint military cooperation between Iran and China was on the rise, particularly in the field of manufacture, purchase and production of army equipment.