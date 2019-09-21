Iran dismisses US claims on space activities, ballistic missiles

Iran's Ambassador to the UN Majid Takht-Ravanchi rejected as baseless allegations by the US permanent representative to the world body over Iran space activities and ballistic missiles, according to IRNA.

Takht-Ravanchi in letters to the United Nations and the UN Security Council on Friday said Iran has repeatedly maintained that none of its "ballistic missiles are designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons."

He added that paragraph 3 of annex B to Resolution 2231 (which endorses a nuclear deal signed between Iran and major world powers) does not limit, in any way, Iran’s activities regarding the conventional ballistic missiles.

"Consequently, Iran’s related activities are not inconsistent with that paragraph. Rather, they fall outside of the purview or competence of the Security Council resolution and its annexes (S/2015/550)," he added.

The Iranian diplomat also rejected the desperate attempts by the United States for an arbitrary reinterpretation of paragraph 3 of annex B to Resolution 2231, according to Press TV.

"There is no implicit or explicit reference in that paragraph either to the Missile Technology Control Regime itself or to its definitions and, thus, any reference thereto is totally misleading. Moreover, while the Missile Technology Control Regime criteria are not legally binding, even for its 35 members, any attempt to portray them as the universally agreed definition is definitively premature."

Takht-Ravanchi pointed to Washington’s "unlawful" withdrawal from the nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and its subsequent policies and practices in violation of Resolution 2231, and said the US administration’s "call for re-imposing the restrictions contained in Security Council Resolution 1929 (2010) – which is a terminated and, in fact, dead resolution – is ironic."

"In fact, when the United States, a permanent member of the Security Council, chooses to defy the Council’s resolutions repeatedly without consequence, it seriously undermines the fundamental credibility of the Council," Takht-Ravanchi said.

He warned that the continuation of such US policies and practices would further erode the Security Council's credibility, which already faces a severe trust and confidence deficit due to such irresponsible policies of that country.

US Ambassador Kelly Craft earlier alleged at a UN Security Council meeting that Iranian missiles were behind a recent attack on Saudi oil installations; an accusation categorically refuted by Tehran.