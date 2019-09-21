Iran’s Karimi wins world wrestling silver; Emami takes bronze

Sports Desk

Iranian freestyle wrestler Alireza Karimi claimed a silver medal at the 2019 World Wrestling Championships in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.

On Saturday, Karimi, a two-time world bronze medalist, was beaten 4-0 by American J’den Cox – who was defending his title – in the men’s 92kg final.

Russian Alikhan Zhabrailov – who was beaten by Karimi in the semifinal – and Georgia’s Irakli Mtsituri settled for the joint-third places.

Meanwhile, Iranian Younes Emami also finished his campaign on a high note and clinched a bronze.

Emami, having suffered a controversial defeat against the host’s Nurkozha Kaipanov in the semis, beat Briton Nicolae Cojocaru by a technical fall to take the joint-bronze of the men’s 70kg division – alongside Magomedmurad Gadzhiev of Poland.

Kaipanov was beaten in the final by Russia’s David Baev and took the silver.

Yazdani marches on

Earlier on Saturday, Iranian sensation Hassan Yazdani cruised into the men’s 86kg final.

Yazdani, 24, a gold medalist at the 2016 Rio Games, outclassed San Marino’s Myles Amine 11-0 in less than two minutes to book a place in Sunday's final against Indian Deepak Punia – who beat Stefan Reichmuth of Switzerland in the other semifinal.

En route to the semifinals, Yazdani had outpowered Puerto Rican Jaime Espinal, Istvan Vereb of Hungary and Russia’s Artur Naifonov, all by technical falls.

Additionally, Behnam Ehsanpour, representing Iran in the men’s 61kg class, was beaten by Magomedrasul Idrisov of Russia in the semis and will battle for bronze on Sunday.