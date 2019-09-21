RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0339 GMT September 21, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 259047
Published: 0255 GMT September 21, 2019

Iran’s Karimi wins world wrestling silver; Emami takes bronze

Iran’s Karimi wins world wrestling silver; Emami takes bronze
unitedworldwrestling.org

Sports Desk

Iranian freestyle wrestler Alireza Karimi claimed a silver medal at the 2019 World Wrestling Championships in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.

On Saturday, Karimi, a two-time world bronze medalist, was beaten 4-0 by American J’den Cox – who was defending his title – in the men’s 92kg final.

Russian Alikhan Zhabrailov – who was beaten by Karimi in the semifinal – and Georgia’s Irakli Mtsituri settled for the joint-third places.

Meanwhile, Iranian Younes Emami also finished his campaign on a high note and clinched a bronze.

Emami, having suffered a controversial defeat against the host’s Nurkozha Kaipanov in the semis, beat Briton Nicolae Cojocaru by a technical fall to take the joint-bronze of the men’s 70kg division – alongside Magomedmurad Gadzhiev of Poland.

Kaipanov was beaten in the final by Russia’s David Baev and took the silver.

 

Yazdani marches on

 

Earlier on Saturday, Iranian sensation Hassan Yazdani cruised into the men’s 86kg final.

Yazdani, 24, a gold medalist at the 2016 Rio Games, outclassed San Marino’s Myles Amine 11-0 in less than two minutes to book a place in Sunday's final against Indian Deepak Punia – who beat Stefan Reichmuth of Switzerland in the other semifinal.

En route to the semifinals, Yazdani had outpowered Puerto Rican Jaime Espinal, Istvan Vereb of Hungary and Russia’s Artur Naifonov, all by technical falls.

Additionally, Behnam Ehsanpour, representing Iran in the men’s 61kg class, was beaten by Magomedrasul Idrisov of Russia in the semis and will battle for bronze on Sunday.

 

 

 

 

 

 

   
KeyWords
Alireza Karimi
2019 World Wrestling Championships
Hassan Yazdani
IranDaily
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/2466 sec