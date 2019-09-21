RSS
0336 GMT September 21, 2019

News ID: 259048
Published: 0258 GMT September 21, 2019

Rouhani calls for Tourism Ministry to play important role in production, employment

Rouhani calls for Tourism Ministry to play important role in production, employment

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani addressed the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts to play a more significant role in terms of production and employment through expanding the tourism industry, variety of handicrafts and better life conditions for national artisans.

Rouhani made the statement in response to the letter of the new Tourism Minister Ali-Asghar Mounesan asking about the ‘General Policies of Tourism Ministry’, IRNA wrote.

In addition, the president appointed Seyyed Mohammad-Sadeq Kharrazi, Mohammad-Hossein Imani-Khoshkhoo, and Gholam-Hossein Shafei as the three members of the Supreme Council of Cultural Heritage and Tourism.

The appointments were based on Note 2 of the Single Article of the Law Forming the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts and according to Article 3 of the Law Forming the Cultural Heritage and Tourism Organization.

Rouhani wished them success in carrying out their responsibilities by upholding the rule of law, moderation and the Code of Ethics of the Government of Prudence and Hope.

 

 

   
