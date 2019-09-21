Iranian documentary to open Kassel festival

Iran’s social documentary, ‘Shouting at the Wind,’ co-directed by Siavash Jamali and Ata Mehrad, will be screened as the opening film of Kassel Documentary Film and Video Festival, slated for November 12-17 in Kassel, Germany, hosting more than 15,000 attendees.

The documentary tells the story of four years of endeavor by a teenager who wants to be a singer, ISNA wrote.

The films participating in the Kassel festival have been chosen from over 3,000 films sent to the festival’s secretariat.

The German film festival is an annual six-day event which takes place in mid-November. The Filmladen Kassel – an organization which is nationally acclaimed for its engaged work in cinema every year – is the organizer of the festival.

The film program, which includes short and feature documentary films and artistic-experimental productions, is the main part of the festival. During the six festival days, about 250 films are presented. The festival’s profile also includes the trans-media section Monitoring, an exhibition of current video and media installations, the workshop symposium interfiction, the DokfestLounge, the film educational side program junges dokfest, the DokfestGeneration for elder film fans, as well as the DokfestForum.