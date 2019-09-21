Iran to host first Finnish Film Week in early October

The first-ever Finnish Film Week sponsored by the Embassy of Finland is to be held in three Iranian cities in collaboration with the Iranian Art and Experience Institute and the Finnish Film Foundation.

The Finnish Film Week will be held in Tehran (Nasseri Hall of Iranian Artists' House), Isfahan (Campus City Center of Isfahan), and Mashhad (Hoveizeh Cinema Campus of Mashhad).

According to IRNA, this week, organized by the Finnish Embassy, is to be commemorated from October 2 to 5 by featuring nine feature films and seven short films from Finland.

Director of International Affairs of the Finnish Film Foundation Carl Ahoo and Director of the Finnish Film Foundation Jana Pascala will be among the special guests of the event.