Iran to host first Finnish Film Week in early October

The Finnish Film Week will be held in Tehran (Nasseri Hall of Iranian Artists' House), Isfahan (Campus City Center of Isfahan), and Mashhad (Hoveizeh Cinema Campus of Mashhad).
According to IRNA, this week, organized by the Finnish Embassy, is to be commemorated from October 2 to 5 by featuring nine feature films and seven short films from Finland.
Director of International Affairs of the Finnish Film Foundation Carl Ahoo and Director of the Finnish Film Foundation Jana Pascala will be among the special guests of the event.