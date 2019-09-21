Iranian short film ‘Oblivion’ nominated in US festival

Award-winning Iranian short film ‘Oblivion’ won a nomination at the Shawna Shea Film Festival (SSFF) in the United States.

Directed by Fatemeh Mohammadi, the feature film has been shortlisted to compete with four other titles for the best foreign short at the American film event.

A brief synopsis for ‘Oblivion’, which is about seniors’ issues, reads, “Old people pass into oblivion when their loved ones forget about them.”

The short has already attended several international festivals, bagging a number of awards including the best student film award from the Diamond Film Awards in Italy.

The 7th edition of Shawna festival is slated for October 3-5.