RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0336 GMT September 21, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 259055
Published: 0320 GMT September 21, 2019

Iranian short film ‘Oblivion’ nominated in US festival

Iranian short film ‘Oblivion’ nominated in US festival

Award-winning Iranian short film ‘Oblivion’ won a nomination at the Shawna Shea Film Festival (SSFF) in the United States.

Directed by Fatemeh Mohammadi, the feature film has been shortlisted to compete with four other titles for the best foreign short at the American film event.

A brief synopsis for ‘Oblivion’, which is about seniors’ issues, reads, “Old people pass into oblivion when their loved ones forget about them.”

The short has already attended several international festivals, bagging a number of awards including the best student film award from the Diamond Film Awards in Italy.

The 7th edition of Shawna festival is slated for October 3-5.

   
KeyWords
Iran
short
film
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1781 sec