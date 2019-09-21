Iran routs Australia for third Asian volleyball title

Sports Desk

Iran outclassed Australia in straight sets to claim the title at the 2019 Asian Men’s Volleyball Championship in Tehran, Iran – a third title after 2011 and 2013 trophies.

In a repeat of a first-round group-stage match, where Australia posted a shock 3-1 victory, Igor Kolaković’s men rose up to the occasion this time around to make a quick work of the Aussies (25-14, 25-17, 25-21) at Tehran’s Azadi Indoor Hall.

Having finished second in Pool A behind Australia, Iran overcame China and India in the second round to book a place in the quarterfinals.

Iran then overcame Chinese Taipei before a straight-set semifinal victory over South Korea.

The 20th edition of the Asian championship took place in the Iranian capital on September 13-21.