News ID: 259056
Published: 0321 GMT September 21, 2019

Iran routs Australia for third Asian volleyball title

Iran routs Australia for third Asian volleyball title
iranvolleyball.com

Sports Desk

Iran outclassed Australia in straight sets to claim the title at the 2019 Asian Men’s Volleyball Championship in Tehran, Iran – a third title after 2011 and 2013 trophies.

In a repeat of a first-round group-stage match, where Australia posted a shock 3-1 victory, Igor Kolaković’s men rose up to the occasion this time around to make a quick work of the Aussies (25-14, 25-17, 25-21) at Tehran’s Azadi Indoor Hall.

Having finished second in Pool A behind Australia, Iran overcame China and India in the second round to book a place in the quarterfinals.

Iran then overcame Chinese Taipei before a straight-set semifinal victory over South Korea.

The 20th edition of the Asian championship took place in the Iranian capital on September 13-21.

 

 

   
