New CBI sanctions show US’ empty hands: Governor

Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Abdolnaser Hemmati dismissed the latest sanctions against the CBI by the United States as evidence of Washington’s inability to impose further pressure on Iran.

“The US administration’s imposition of sanctions on the CBI again shows how empty their hands are in finding leverage against Iran,” Hemmati stated in remarks released on Friday night, as quoted by Tasnim News Agency.

“If such measures were effective in pushing the cruel demands of that administration, the economic situation in the country (Iran) would be very different from the current one,” he said.

“The repeated failures of the US administration over the past year and a half show that these sanctions have become more futile than ever,” the CBI chief said, adding that the Iranian economy has proved resilient to such restrictions.

The US Department of Treasury announced in a press release on Friday that its Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) had taken action against the CBI, the National Development Fund of Iran (NDF) and Etemad Tejarate Pars Co. under its counterterrorism authority.

Addressing reporters at the White House on the same day, US President Donald Trump said the new sanctions represent the "highest sanctions ever imposed on a foreign country."