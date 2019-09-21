RSS
0336 GMT September 21, 2019

News ID: 259059
Published: 0327 GMT September 21, 2019

Iran’s rural employment up 25%: Minister

Iran's rural employment up 25%: Minister

According to figures by the Statistical Center of Iran (SCI), employment in the country’s rural areas and regions with a population of less than 10,000 witnessed a 25.3% growth from March 21 through June 21, 2019, said the Iranian minister of cooperatives, labor and social welfare.

In an address to a ceremony on Saturday, Mohammad Shariatmadari added that his ministry has adopted new policy since March 2019 to provide businessmen in such rural areas with inexpensive financial resources and technical and vocational trainings, IRNA reported.

He also noted that previously, the share of the rural employment (currently amounting to 25.3 percent) from the country’s total employment rate stood at only three percent.

The minister stressed that the greater the depth of rural employment in Iran is, the more sustainable it becomes, adding that if the country’s rural workforce learn the requisite skills, the sustainability of employment as well as productivity in such areas will increase.

 

   
KeyWords
Iran
rural
job
 
