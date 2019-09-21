Iran keen on building up ties with Armenia

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani expressed hope for a boost in relations with neighboring Armenia, given the two neighbors’ close bonds and potentials in different areas.

Rouhani on Saturday sent separate messages to Armenian President Armen Sarkissian and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to congratulate the Caucasus country's Independence Day (September 21), Tasnim News Agency reported.

In the messages, the Iranian president said that Tehran and Yerevan would enhance relations in all fields considering the deep cultural and historical bonds between the two nations, their great capacities, and the political will of their authorities.

He also wished welfare and prosperity for the people of Armenia.