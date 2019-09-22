RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0518 GMT September 22, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 259065
Published: 0933 GMT September 22, 2019

Doctors warned to tell patients powerful asthma drug montelukast can cause suicidal thoughts or hallucinations

Doctors warned to tell patients powerful asthma drug montelukast can cause suicidal thoughts or hallucinations
dailymail.co.uk

Doctors have been warned to tell patients that a powerful asthma drug can cause suicidal thoughts or hallucinations.

Official advice from the drug regulator is a victory for The Mail, after they revealed that many patients, including children, said that montelukast had deeply affected their behavior.

They complained of nightmares, seeing grotesque things while awake and being gripped by suicidal urges after taking the drug, also known by the brand name Singulair, dailymail.co.uk reported.

It is extremely effective at cutting the frequency of severe asthma attacks and is also used to combat hay fever.

But now the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has published a safety update as a reminder of the drug's 'risk of neuropsychiatric reactions'.

It reads: “Prescribers should carefully consider the benefits and risks of continuing treatment if they occur.”

After our first story was published in May, scores of people contacted the MoS to describe their ordeals.

Many complained they were never warned of the risks by their doctor. Some said when they returned to tell of their awful experiences, their fears that the drug was responsible were dismissed.

The MHRA warning urges health workers to tell patients of possible problems, saying they should 'advise patients and their care-givers to read carefully the list of neuropsychiatric reactions in the patient information leaflet and seek medical advice immediately should they occur'.

However, it also stressed to patients: “It is important you do not stop montelukast without talking to a doctor or asthma nurse first.'

This is because coming off medication might result in severe asthma attacks resuming.

 

   
KeyWords
Doctors
montelukast
hallucinations
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/6909 sec