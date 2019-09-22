Two Iranian cineastes picked for Spain’s Imagineindia jury

Iranian actress Mahtab Keramati was picked to serve as the head of the jury panel of the 2020 Imagineindia Film Festival in Spain in which Iranian filmmaker Mehdi Rahmani was also named as a member.

The 19th edition of the festival will take place in Madrid during May 17-31, 2020.

Sandhya Suri (the UK), Bridget Ikin (Australia), Olga Korotko (Kazakhstan), Daniela Creutz (Germany), Modhura Palit and Anjali Monteiro (India), Hanna Polak (Poland), and Kim Do Kyung (South Korea) are among other jury members of the upcoming Imagineindia, according to IRNA.

Keramati was born in Tehran on October 17, 1970. While she was taking acting courses, she was chosen for the role of Helen in ‘Men of Anjolos’ (1997).

She found fame with this series and went on to appear in films such as ‘Mummy 3’ and ‘The Rain Man’ for which she was nominated for the best actress award at the Fajr International Film Festival in Iran.

She also appeared in the series such as ‘Saint Mary’ and ‘Red Land’ and a number of other films including ‘Hell, Purgatory, Paradise,’ ‘There Are Things You Don’t Know,’ and ‘Alzheimer’. She won a Crystal Simorgh Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for ‘Twenty’ (2008).

In 2006, Keramati was appointed as UNICEF’s national ambassador in Iran.

Rahmani will also serve as a juror at the 2019 Imagineindia, which hosts Iranian feature films, ‘Orange Days,’ directed by Arash Lahouti and ‘Appendix’ by Hossein Namazi, as well as Iran’s short film, ‘Manicure,’ by Arman Fayyaz.