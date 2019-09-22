ICRO chief holds post for three more years

The head of the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO), Abuzar Ebrahimi-Torkaman was reinstalled in his post for an additional three-year period.

According to the ICRO, the decree for reinstalling Ebrahimi-Torkaman was issued by the Iranian culture minister upon ratification by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The Supreme Council of the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization in a meeting unanimously approved Torkaman’s term of office for three years, icro.ir reported.

After the approval and upon ratification by the leader, Iranian Culture Minister Abbas Salehi, issued Torkaman’s reappointment decree on September 18.

The decree reads as follows, “Taking the scientific background and valuable executive experiences of his excellency, Ebrahimi-Torkaman in overseas cultural areas and based on the article 14 of the Letter of Association of ICRO, his term of office is renewed for a further period of three years.”

“By your renewed appointment, I hope that by the blessing of the almighty God, you will take appropriate measures to promote the Iranian culture and civilization and improve country’s cultural relations with the outside world and the Islamic world in particular as well as enhancing ties with Iranian expatriates and followers of the infallible members of the Holy Prophet’s Household (PBUT).