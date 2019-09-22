Iran’s ‘Slow Death’ to head to Bulgaria

Iran’s short, ‘Slow Death,’ is slated to take part at the 15th Early Bird International Film Festival in Bulgaria.

Written and directed by Amin Sahraee, and formerly known as ‘Mirror,’ the short film is about a segment of the life of a girl in old Tehran, ifilmtv.com reported.

“On a dark night, a young girl’s mother and brother are at home. Before going to bed, Tal’at, the young girl, tells a frightening tale. Her brother is too scared to get water from the kitchen. So Tal’at goes to get the water. But when she returns to the room, her mother and brother have disappeared. Suddenly, a woman and a man unknown to her enter the room. Who are they? And then Tal’at finds out the truth,” a synopsis for the film reads.

The short film was awarded at the Eurasia International Monthly Film Festival in Russia and the Tehran International Short Film Festival in Iran.

The Early Bird festival is the biggest Bulgarian forum dedicated to support the creation of student short films.

The 15th edition of the event will take place November 1-5.