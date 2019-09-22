RSS
News ID: 259079
Published: 0329 GMT September 22, 2019

Iran’s Yazdani claims world wrestling gold; Iran finishes fourth

Iran’s Yazdani claims world wrestling gold; Iran finishes fourth
unitedworldwrestling.org

Sports Desk

Iranian freestyle wrestler Hassan Yazdani grabbed a gold medal at the World Wrestling Championships in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.

Yazdani’s gold, coupled with Behnam Ehsanpour’s bronze on the final day of the competition, gave Iran a fourth-place finish in the overall freestyle standings.

On Sunday, the 24-year-old Iranian was handed the gold without even a minute of wrestling in the final as his opponent Deepak Punia had to pull out of the bout with an injury.

The Iranian sensation – a gold medalist at the 2016 Rio Games – had marched into into the final with four technical-fall victories.

This was Yazdani’s second world gold after a top-spot finish in 2017 in Paris.

A silver medalist in the men’s 70kg class in Las Vegas, Yazdani had settled for a bronze in last year’s competition in Budapest, Hungary.

 

Ehsanpour’s bronze

 

Additionally, Ehsanpour, having suffered a semifinal defeat against Russian Magomedrasul Idrisov, outclassed Abbos Rakhmonov of Uzbekistan 8-0 for the men’s 61kg joint-third spot – alongside Indian Rahul Balasaheb Aware.

Idrisov was beaten by Georgian Beka Lomtadze in the final.

Earlier in the competition, Alireza Karimi and Younes Emami had bagged a silver and a bronze, respectively.

Karimi was beaten by American J’den Cox in the men’s 92kg final while Emami beat Briton Nicolae Cojocaru by a technical fall to take the joint-bronze of the men’s 70kg division.

Russia, clinching five golds, dominated the freestyle table with 190 points, followed by Kazakhstan (103pts) and USA (94pts).

Iran collected 93 points.

 

 

 

 

 

 

   
IranDaily
 
