Pelosi: Trump turning ‘blind eye’ to Saudi violence in Yemen

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi released a statement Saturday chastising President Donald Trump’s decision to deploy troops to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, saying Trump is turning a “blind eye to Saudi Arabia’s continued violence.”

“President Trump’s plan to accelerate the delivery of military equipment to Saudi Arabia and the UAE, and to deploy additional US forces to the region is the latest outrageous attempt by the Trump administration to circumvent the bipartisan, bicameral will of Congress. These unacceptable actions are cause for alarm,” Pelosi wrote, highlighting Congress’ adopted resolutions to block arms sales to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, USA Today reported.

US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said Friday the US will send troops to the Middle East in response to an attack last weekend on Saudi Arabian oil facilities, but officials offered few specifics about the scope of that response.

“Americans are weary of war, and have no interest in entering another Middle East conflict,” Pelosi reiterated, “particularly on behalf of Saudi Arabia.”

She also emphasized Saudi Arabia's “continued assault on countless men, women and children,'' as well as criticizing the president for “turning a blind eye” to the “continued violence against innocent Yemenis, as well as its horrific murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and its gross abuses of human rights, which represent a moral and humanitarian crisis.”

"The United States cannot enable more brutality and bloodshed," Pelosi continued.