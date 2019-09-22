RSS
0516 GMT September 22, 2019

News ID: 259081
Published: 0331 GMT September 22, 2019

Iran has 'assured' women can attend qualifier: Infantino

Iran has 'assured' women can attend qualifier: Infantino
REUTERS

FIFA has been “assured” by Iranian authorities that women will be able to attend the October World Cup qualifier in Tehran, Gianni Infantino, president of the body said on Sunday.

FIFA officials have been in Iran this week discussing preparations for the October 10 World Cup qualifier against Cambodia, their first home game of the 2022 qualifying competition, Reuters reported.

“We need to have women attending – we need to push for that with respect but in a strong and forceful way and we cannot wait anymore,” Infantino told a FIFA conference on women’s football.

“We have been assured, that as of the next international game of Iran, women will be allowed to enter football stadiums,” he said.

“This is something very important, it is 40 years that this has not happened, with a couple of exceptions, but it is important to move to the next level and to the next stage,” he added.

FIFA said on Saturday it would be working with the Iranian football federation to develop plans for women to attend domestic matches in the Iranian league as well.

Critics say FIFA’s own statutes hold discrimination on grounds of gender punishable by suspension or expulsion.

There were signs the situation regarding female fans in Iran was changing when a group of women was permitted to attend the second leg of the Asian Champions League final in Tehran last November, a match where Infantino was present.

 

   
