China’s first Belt and Road Initiative digital art exhibition kicks off in Beijing

The 2019 China International Digital Art Exhibition kicked off in Beijing’s Daxing district on Sunday.

This is the first digital exhibition in China to take the Belt and Road Initiative as its theme. The exhibition features the works of 27 Chinese artists including Fei Jun, Bo Hua and Xu Zhongmin and will later take their artworks across Eurasia to the capitals of Italy and Kyrgyzstan, two members of the Belt and Road Initiative, from October 27 to November 10, Xinhua wrote.

The most attractive feature of the digital exhibition is its participatory and interactive design. Chinese artist Lin Junting’s artwork, ‘Appear,’ captured the audience’s attention at the opening ceremony.

Exhibition planner Wang Boqiao said at the opening ceremony that the combination of culture and the Internet is developing fast.

“With the Belt and Road Initiative, the member countries can come to know the latest process of China’s digital arts,” said Wang.