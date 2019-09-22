RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0516 GMT September 22, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 259086
Published: 0340 GMT September 22, 2019

China’s first Belt and Road Initiative digital art exhibition kicks off in Beijing

China’s first Belt and Road Initiative digital art exhibition kicks off in Beijing

The 2019 China International Digital Art Exhibition kicked off in Beijing’s Daxing district on Sunday.

This is the first digital exhibition in China to take the Belt and Road Initiative as its theme. The exhibition features the works of 27 Chinese artists including Fei Jun, Bo Hua and Xu Zhongmin and will later take their artworks across Eurasia to the capitals of Italy and Kyrgyzstan, two members of the Belt and Road Initiative, from October 27 to November 10, Xinhua wrote.

The most attractive feature of the digital exhibition is its participatory and interactive design. Chinese artist Lin Junting’s artwork, ‘Appear,’ captured the audience’s attention at the opening ceremony.

Exhibition planner Wang Boqiao said at the opening ceremony that the combination of culture and the Internet is developing fast.

“With the Belt and Road Initiative, the member countries can come to know the latest process of China’s digital arts,” said Wang.

 

 

   
KeyWords
China
Beijing
IranDaily
exhibition
Iran
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/7519 sec