Int’l expo on rubber, plastics industries underway in Tehran

More than 600 companies are showcasing their latest products and achievements at the 13th International Exhibition of Plastics, Rubber, Machinery and Equipment (IranPlast 2019) in Tehran.

The exhibition kicked off on Sunday with the presence of Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh, Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Reza Rahmani and the Managing Director of National Petrochemical Company (NPC) Behzad Mohammadi, Shana reported.

A total of 570 domestic and 35 foreign companies including those from China, Italy, India, Turkey and Russia showcase their products relating to plastic industry.

IranPlast is one of the largest and most important exhibitions in Iran, in the fields of raw materials, machinery and molds as well as auxiliaries and services for plastics and rubber industries.

Historically, IranPlast has had a growing trend from the very first edition in 2002. Ever since, more than 5,000 companies from Iran and other countries have participated at such event.

The exhibition will wrap up on Wednesday.

Last Wednesday, it was announced that the petrochemical industry of Iran has focused on domestic manufacturers and contractors in implementing its projects.

“The National Petrochemical Company is seeking to ensure the maximized involvement of domestic manufacturers and contractors in petrochemical projects,” Mohammadi said.

He also noted that the petrochemical industry has received about 33 million tons of feedstock, equivalent to 650,000 barrels of oil per day, which was supplied from oil and gas refineries.

“About 56 petrochemical plants of the country yielded 31 million tons of finished products annually, of which 22.5 million tons were exported and 8.5 million tons were consumed domestically,” the NPC director added.

The total value of petrochemical products from domestic sales and exports has hit $17 billion per annum.