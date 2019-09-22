Iran’s military parades mark Sacred Defense Week

Iranian Armed Forces have held military parades across the country, including in the Persian Gulf, at the start of the Sacred Defense Week, which marks the anniversary of the 1980-88 Iraq-imposed war.

The parades began countrywide on Sunday morning, marking the day when the regime of slain Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein launched a war on Iran 39 years ago.

Forces from the Iranian Army, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Police, Border Guards, and Basij participated in the parades held in the country’s capital city, Tehran, and 30 other provincial capitals, as well as in the waters of the Persian Gulf.

Iranian military might was showcased at a time of tensions initiated by the United States and Saudi Arabia in the region. The US has been attempting to put together a maritime coalition to sail in the Persian Gulf following accusations that Iran had sabotaged oil shipping in the waterway.

Tehran has rejected the allegations and said such a coalition will only stoke tensions in the region.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have also said they will participate in the US-planned coalition. So far, only Britain has joined.

The head of Iran’s Navy said on Sunday that the Islamic Republic was ready to defend its marine borders and would deliver a “crushing reaction” to any aggression.

“In case of any miscalculation and aggression by the enemy, (the Navy), along with other Armed Forces of the country, will give the most crushing reaction in the shortest time possible,” Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi was quoted as saying by the Mehr News Agency.

“Today, the Islamic Republic of Iran’s defense force is at its highest possible level and forces of the army and the IRGC are ready to defend maritime borders of the country.”

Meanwhile, Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani said on Sunday that Iran won't let the Persian Gulf become a playground for adventurism.

“Our Armed Forces are stronger than ever. Security of the Islamic Iran and the region is provided by our forces which are great assets for the region” Larijani said in an address to the military parades in the southern city of Bandar Abbas.