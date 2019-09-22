Unidentified aircraft attacks Iraq's Hashd al-Sha’abi forces

An informed source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the Arabic-language al-Sumaria television network that the aircraft struck the outskirts of al-Marsanat military camp, which lies 70 kilometers west of the town of al-Rutbah.

No casualties were reported in the strike, Presstv Reported.

The Iraqi Arabic-language al-Forat television network and Abu Dhabi-based Sky News Arabia television news network reported that the airstrike had been carried out by an "unknown unmanned aerial vehicle."

On September 11, the air defenses of the Popular Mobilization Units, better known by the Arabic word Hashd al-Sha'abi, thwarted an airstrike by an "unidentified" drone on a main military base in Iraq's northern-central province of Salahuddin.

The Salahuddin Operations Command Center of the volunteer forces announced in a statement that missile defense systems fired shots at the aircraft as it was flying over the headquarters of the 35th Brigade of the fighters.

The statement said the shots forced the aircraft to leave the area to an unknown location.

Second-in-command of the Popular Mobilization Units Jamal Jafaar Mohammed Al Ebrahim, better known by the nom de guerre Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes, issued an administrative order on September 5, declaring the formation of the forces' Air Force Directorate, and appointing Salah Mahdi Hantous as its chief.

A week earlier, Ahmad al-Assadi, spokesman of the Fatah Alliance, told journalists that the Baghdad government was preparing a complaint to the United Nations against Israel over attacks on the positions of Hashd al-Sha'abi.

“Some of the government investigations have reached a conclusion that the perpetrator behind some of the attacks is absolutely, certainly Israel,” he said, declining to provide details on the evidence.

“The government is preparing sufficient evidence and documents to complain to the [UN] Security Council. It won't submit a complaint against an unknown entity,” Assadi said.

Iraq's military said on August 26 it had launched an investigation into a purported Israeli strike that killed two Hashd al-Sha’abi fighters near the town of al-Qa’im close to the country's western border with Syria.

Sayf al-Badr, the spokesman for the Iraqi Health Ministry, said in a statement that at least one person was killed and 29 others were wounded in a powerful explosion that rocked a military base in southern Baghdad on August 12.

An ammunition warehouse reportedly exploded inside a federal police military base, named Falcon, in Owerij area near the southern district of Doura.

Al-Ahad television network reported on July 19 that a drone had dropped explosives onto a base belonging to the Popular Mobilization Units near the town of Amerli in the early hours of the day, killing at least one PMU fighter and injuring four others.

Additionally, the Iraqi al-Etejah television network reported that an American B350 reconnaissance plane had flown over the area a few days earlier.

The Israeli regime has also a record of attacking the forces fighting Takfiri Daesh terrorists in Syria.

In June 2018, Hashd al-Sha’abi fighters came under attack in Syria’s border town of al-Hari, in the eastern province of Dayr al-Zawr, as they were chasing Daesh terrorists out of the area.

Both the Syrian government and Hashd al-Sha’abi declared back then that the attack near the Iraqi-Syrian border had been deliberate and could only have been carried out by either Israel or the United States.