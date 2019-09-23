Cameron tells Johnson not to 'break the law'

In an interview with Sky News’ Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme, Cameron claimed that he had been in contact with Johnson since the latter took office in late July, Presstv Reported.

Whilst they haven’t had a one-to-one meeting recently, Cameron said they text each other “from time to time” and that he has told Johnson that breaking the law was the wrong path to take.

But Cameron also insisted that he and Johnson are “as one” on the importance of securing a Brexit deal.

Cameron’s intervention comes amid heightened expectation about the ruling of the Supreme Court on the legality (or otherwise) of Parliament’s prorogation by Johnson and the Queen.

The Supreme Court is expected to issue its judgement early next week, possibly as soon as tomorrow.

In recent days Johnson has given indications that he may be prepared to ignore the new law (passed by Parliament just before prorogation) obliging him to ask the European Union for a three-month Brexit delay.

Earlier this month, Johnson said he’d rather be “dead in a ditch” than delay Brexit.

Cameron’s latest interview comes on the heels of his highly controversial revelation about the Queen’s interference in the Scottish Independence referendum of September 2014.

The revelation is made in a two-part BBC documentary in which the former PM reflects on his time in office.

In the documentary Cameron admits to turning to Buckingham Palace officials days before the poll after “mounting panic” set in about a faltering “Better Together” campaign.

On Cameron’s advice, the Queen proceeded to urge the Scottish people to “think very carefully about the future”.