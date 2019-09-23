Pressure on Valverde as Xavi insists it would be ‘no problem’ to manage Barca

Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez said he would be comfortable managing his former teammates if he was appointed head coach at the Camp Nou.

The former midfielder left the Blaugrana for Qatari outfit Al Sadd in 2015, before hanging up his boots earlier this year, FourFourTwo reported.

Xavi immediately moved into the dugout with Al Sadd and is regularly spoken of as a future Barcelona manager.

Ernesto Valverde, the club’s current boss, came under heavy pressure after last season’s Champions League semifinal defeat by Liverpool.

The former Athletic Club coach was backed by Barcelona's board in the summer, but he has now come in for further criticism following Saturday’s shock 2-0 loss to Granada in La Liga.

And Xavi believes his inside knowledge of the club and its squad would help him be successful if he were offered the job in the future.

“I don’t know if it [the Al Sadd job] will be a bridge to Barça,” he told Ara.

“The only thing that worries me now is doing well here, winning titles and making mistakes in some aspects to learn for the future.

“It wouldn’t be a problem [to manage former teammates]. I know what Leo is like, and Luis [Suarez], [Sergio] Busquets, Jordi [Alba], [Gerard] Pique or Sergi [Roberto].

“I know how they train, their capacity for leadership, I can tell if they are sad or angry. I hope as a coach I could have three, five, eight or 10 players that I already knew and that I already had a good relationship with.

“[Lionel Messi] is a player who, if you convince him, he can even be a brilliant defender. He has physical and mental speed. He has everything. If you convince him to run, what will the others do? They will run twice as much.”

No crisis

Valverde, meanwhile, said he is not worried about his future despite the club's poor start to the season, dismissing suggestions the Spanish champion is in crisis.

Barca has failed to win any of its last eight competitive games away from Camp Nou across all competitions.

"Coaches always have something on the line in every game, that's nothing new," Valverde told a news conference on Monday ahead of today's clash with Villarreal.

"Crisis? The world of football is like this, you're in crisis every three days and then you come out of it the same way, that’s what we've got to try and do.

"The only way to calm everything down is to get six points from the (next) two games.

"In previous years we've always been consistent and had an advantage on the rest but this time we've not started well."