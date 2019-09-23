Five civilians killed in Saudi-led strike in Yemen: Report

Five civilians from one family were killed in an aerial attack by the Saudi-led coalition in Omran Province in Yemen, according to Houthi-owned Al Masirah TV.

Yemen’s Houthi resistance fighters said early on Monday that the Saudi-led coalition hit a mosque where the family had sought shelter at the time of the air raid, aljazeera.com reported.

Two children from the same family were missing, the report said, and rescuers were searching through the rubbles of the building.

There was no immediate confirmation from Saudi Arabia.

On Friday, the Houthis announced they would stop aiming missiles and drones at Saudi Arabia, provided the kingdom reciprocated by stopping its attacks on them, warning that the continuation of the war could lead to "dangerous developments."

The Houthis have repeatedly targeted key infrastructure in Saudi Arabia in recent months.

The announcement followed Saudi-led blitz on Thursday against the Houthis based north of Yemen's port city of Hodeida - an attack that was seen as retaliation for the September 14 drone strikes on two major oil facilities in Saudi Arabia.

A coalition led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates intervened in support of former Yemeni government in 2015 when Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi, the then-president, resigned and fled into Saudi exile.

The conflict has since killed tens of thousands of people - mostly civilians - and driven millions more to the brink of famine in what the United Nations has called the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

According to data unveiled in June by the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), almost 100,000 people have been killed in the war since 2015.

Earlier this week, the Houthis also said they had picked out dozens of sites in the UAE as possible targets for future attacks.