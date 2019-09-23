RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0654 GMT September 23, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 259131
Published: 0309 GMT September 23, 2019

Federer: Keeping GS record 'not realistic'

Federer: Keeping GS record 'not realistic'
GETTY IMAGES

Roger Federer has accepted that keeping hold of his record tally of 20 Grand Slam titles is "not realistic" after Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic both gained ground on him in 2019.

The 38-year-old failed to win a major for the first time since 2016 this season, with Djokovic and Nadal moving up to 16 and 19 titles respectively after splitting the four slams between them, Eurosport reported.

Federer is expecting at least one of them to catch up with him but is still happy to be playing competitively and hopes to be in the mix next year.

"Obviously I would like to keep all my records but it's not realistic," the Swiss said.

"The world of tennis and media asks me about it more and more. There is always a record to beat and to go through. I hope to stay in course for Grand Slams in 2020.

"But being able to play at this level at my age is so nice. And I would like to look at this era like three players who played in amazing way during the same time."

 

 

 

   
KeyWords
Roger Federer
Grand Slam
Novak Djokovic
GS record
IranDaily
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/2320 sec