Iran’s ‘Castle of Dreams’ takes two awards at Batumi festival

Iranian feature ‘Castle of Dreams’, directed by Reza Mirkarimi, won the Best Director gong and Georgian Film Critics’ Jury Prize at the 14th Batumi International Arthouse Film Festival (BIAFF) in Georgia.

The Batumi festival (September 15-22) wrapped with a ceremony in the Black Sea city's State Musical Center.

‘Castle of Dreams’ has recently won three top prizes in its first international screening at the 22nd Shanghai International Film Festival in China, including the Golden Goblet prize for best film, best director prize for Reza Mirkarimi, and the best actor award for Hamed Behdad, which he shared with Chang Feng for ‘The Return’ (China).

Mirkarimi’s film will next take part at the 38th Vancouver International Film Festival in Canada, slated for September 26 to October 11.

Marko Škop's Karlovy Vary title ‘Let There Be Light’ picked up the Grand Prix, just two days after winning the same, main award at the Almaty Film Festival.

Emin Alper's ‘A Tale of Three Sisters’ won both accolades in the acting categories: Best Actress for Ece Yüksel and Best Actor for Kayhan Açikgöz. Finally, the Jury's Special Prize went to Elmar Imanov's Rotterdam title ‘End of Season’ (Germany/Azerbaijan/Georgia).

Georgian filmmaker Amiran Dolidze's Locarno hit ‘Animal’ won the Best Short Film Award, while ‘Hope’ by Belarus' Aleksandra Markova and ‘Watermelon Juice’ by Spain's Irene Moray received Special Mentions.

Earlier in the festival, the Lifetime Achievement Awards for Contribution to Cinema were bestowed upon Paul Schrader, Denis Lavant, Krzysztof Zanussi and veteran Georgian actor Manuchar Shervashidze, while on the closing night, the president of the jury, Russian director Alexander Mindadze, received the same honor.

IRNA, cineuropa.org and biaff.org contributed to this story.