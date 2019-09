Iran’s government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Monday that legal steps had been made towards the release of the detained British-flagged tanker Stena Impero which is now ‘free to leave,’ IRNA reported.

“The legal work and administrative procedures for the release of the English tanker have been completed, but I have no information on the time of the release,” Rabiei said, according to ILNA.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps seized the ship on July 19 for violating maritime regulations in the Strait of Hormuz.

The ship's seizure came after British forces seized an Iranian oil tanker in Gibraltar, which the UK subsequently released in mid-August.