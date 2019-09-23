RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0653 GMT September 23, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 259140
Published: 0328 GMT September 23, 2019

Early Van Gogh works go under hammer in Belgium

Early Van Gogh works go under hammer in Belgium

Two early works by renowned Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh were auctioned in the Belgian city of Ghent on September 22, fetching near estimate prices that the organizer said were bargains.

The first work, a watercolor of flowers, was snapped up for 220,000 euros ($240,000), slightly more than expected, auctioneer Johan Kiggen told AFP.

The second piece, a charcoal drawing of a jug, went for 140,000 euros, just below the estimated price, AFP wrote.

“Everyone is happy,” Kiggen said, who added that buyers could only bid in person.

“The two works went for a very good price for the buyers,” he said.

The two buyers, who wished to remain anonymous, were both Belgians and pledged to keep the works in the country, which was a request of the seller.

Kiggen said the works have been certified as authentic on several occasions, and are featured in Van Gogh catalogues.

Dated to 1883, the works bear little resemblance to Van Gogh’s iconic works. They were made before the troubled master was inspired by the impressionists and post-impressionists in Paris.

Van Gogh is one of the most expensive impressionist and modern artists, with 12 of his works having gone for more than $30 million at auction.

His output of about 2,000 pieces, of which 900 are paintings, are mainly held in museum collections, which means they are a rarity on the art market.       

 

   
KeyWords
Van Gogh
Belgium
IranDaily
Iran
painting
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 3/7966 sec