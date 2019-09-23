Two Iranian firms sign agreement on HDPE production

A cooperation agreement was signed between Iran’s Petrochemical Research and Technology Company (PRTC) and Tabriz Petrochemical Company (TPC) on Monday on the transfer of the technology to produce high-density polyethylene (HDPE).

As per the agreement, the PRTC will provide the TPC with the technology of producing HDPE.

The contract was signed by PRTC’s Managing Director Ali Pajouhan and TPC’s CEO Siavash Derafshi in a ceremony on the sidelines of the 13th International Exhibition of Plastics, Rubber, Machinery and Equipment (Iran Plast) also attended by Behzad Mohammadi, an Iranian deputy oil minister and the managing director of the National Petrochemical Company.

Iran Plast kicked off on September 22 in Tehran and will close on September 25.

In an address to the ceremony, Pajouhan said his company has been working on the technology for close to 15 years and is currently capable of transferring it to production units.

The PRTC CEO said the company possesses all the requisite hardware equipment and software tools, adding following negotiations with the TPC, the company was granted the license to produce 310,000 tons of HDPE per annum.

Speaking at the same ceremony, Derafshi said this is for the first time that a polymer is produced in Iran using domestically developed technology.

He noted that his company plans to double its production capacity in four years.