Iranian automaker builds over 39,000 cars in five months

According to official figures, Iranian car manufacturer Pars Khodro produced 39,145 automobiles during March 21-August 22, 2019.

In that period, the company produced 2,920 Renault vehicles, of which 248 were manufactured during the month to August 22, IRNA reported.

Statistics also show that during the same five-month period, Pars Khodro produced 79 sedans under the brand name, Brilliance.

Nevertheless, the figures also indicate that the company has stopped producing Brilliance since May 21, 2019.

In addition, Pars Khodro manufactured 36,146 Pride 131 sedans in the five-month time span to August 22, 2019, of which 7,450 were produced in the course of the 31-day duration to August 22.

The automaker produced 7,698 vehicles in the month to August 22, 2019.