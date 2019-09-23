Iran, Syria to boost gas, petrochemical cooperation

Syria is determined to enhance mutual cooperation with Iran in different areas of oil, gas and petrochemical industries, said Syrian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Ali Ghanem.

In a trip to broaden cooperation with Iranian partners, Ghanem paid a visit to the South Pars Gas Field facilities in Asaluyeh, southern Iranian province of Bushehr on Monday, Shana reported.

Leading a delegation comprised of Syrian oil and gas officials, Ghanem, in his one-day visit, was briefed by Managing Director of Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC) Mohammad Meshkinfam about the gas field and investments made in it.

The Syrian minister also visited some petrochemical complexes in Asaluyeh besides refineries in phases 4 and 5 of the South Pars.

Back in March, Syrian Chargé D'affaires to Iran Ali Seyyed Ahmad invited Iranian firms and investors to take part in the Arab country’s reconstruction.

Speaking in a meeting of Iranian and Syrian economic agents in Iranian Chamber of Cooperative in Tehran, Ahmad stressed that the Syrian government was committed to the expansion of trade relations with Iran, inviting Iranian economic players to invest in Syria.