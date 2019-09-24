Tehran to host 66th Session of WHO RC for Eastern Mediterranean

Health ministers and high-level representatives of the 22 countries and territories of the WHO Eastern Mediterranean Region, partner organizations and civil society, will take part in the 66th Session of the WHO Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean, in Tehran, from October 14 to 17, 2019.

Ending preventable newborn, child and adolescent deaths, strengthening nursing and midwifery, strengthening the hospital sector, developing national institutional capacity for evidence-informed policy-making for health and accelerating regional implementation of the UN Political Declaration on the Prevention and Control of Non-communicable Diseases are the key issues which will be discussed in this session, Mehr News Agency reported.

The four-day program will also include the issues of eradication of poliomyelitis, health, environment, climate change, implementation of the Eastern Mediterranean vaccine action plan and regional malaria action plan, mental health care, implementation of the regional framework on cancer prevention and control and implementation of the global action plan on antimicrobial resistance.

The 65th Session of the WHO Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean was held in Khartoum, Sudan.