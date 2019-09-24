RSS
News ID: 259178
Published: 0320 GMT September 24, 2019

Kremlin says tough response needed after US denies visas to Russian UN delegates

Kremlin says tough response needed after US denies visas to Russian UN delegates
VALERY SHARIFULIN/TASS

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that the United States’ failure to provide visas to Russian UN delegates warrants a tough response from both Moscow and the United Nations.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier on Tuesday that Washington had denied visas to several members of the Russian delegation to the United Nations General Assembly, Reuters reported.

Russia on Tuesday summoned a US diplomat in Moscow to protest over what it said was Washington’s unacceptable refusal to issue visas to members of the Russian delegation travelling to the UNGA, Russian news agencies reported.

The Foreign Ministry called the move a violation of Washington’s international commitments, Interfax reported.

"It's a worrisome situation, and such actions are not acceptable," Peskov said.

"This is a direct violation of Washington's international obligations, this is not a bilateral visit."

Such actions called for a "tough reaction" from Moscow, Peskov said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will discuss the situation with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in New York, Interfax cited the ministry’s spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, as saying.

 

   
Iran Daily
 
All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
