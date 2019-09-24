‘Tehran: City of Love’ holds dear at CineFest Miskolc in Hungary

A co-production of Iran-UK feature film ‘Tehran: City of Love,’ directed by Ali Jaberansari, managed to win the International Ecumenical Jury Prize at the 16th CineFest Miskolc International Film Festival in Hungary.

More than 110 films were screened at the 16th edition of the festival with four new Hungarian films that had their Hungarian premiers in Miskolc, cinefest.hu wrote.

Jaberansari’s film follows three disenchanted characters in the Iranian capital who yearn for love and a connection. They are a former bodybuilding champion turned personal trainer, an overweight beauty clinic secretary and a dispirited funeral singer who tries his luck at becoming a wedding singer.

The festival praised the director for “perfectly capturing the realness of everyday life, the humor in small moments and genuine emotions of disappointment and hope.” The jury also praised the poetical language of the film, the mosaic structure, the minimalistic, suggestive acting, and also the universal, interreligious message, according to the event’s website.

Jaberansari is based in London and is a graduate of the London Film School. His film had previously won the Young Jury Award at the 23rd edition of Sofia International Film Festival in Bulgaria.

The Emeric Pressburger prize (Main Prize of the Festival for the Best Film) went to ‘Monos’ by Alejandro Landes.

‘The Lighthouse’ by Robert Eggers received Adolf Zukor prize (Grand Prix of the Festival).

The former James Bond, George Lazenby took the Lifetime Achievement Award of the CineFest Miskolc International Film Festival in person. After the ceremony, he was also present at the gala screening of the James Bond masterpiece ‘On Her Majesty’s Secret Service’ that celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.