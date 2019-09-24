Iran’s Mousavi wins world weightlifting bronze

Sports Desk

Iran’s Seyyed Ayoub Mousavi won a bronze medal at the 2019 World Weightlifting Championships in Pattaya, Thailand.

On Tuesday, Mousavi, 24, lifted 214kg in his third attempt to settle for a third-spot finish in the clean & jerk contest of the men’s 96kg class.

Having finished ninth in the snatch competition, Mousavi, a double world bronze medalist in 2017, stood fifth in the total standings.

In the same weight division, a disappointing campaign saw Iran’s Kianoush Rostami leave the world championships empty-handed.

Rostami, a gold medalist at the 2016 Rio Games, pulled out of the clean & jerk contest with an apparent elbow injury after three failed attempts to lift the 180kg weight in the snatch meet.

Georgian Anton Pliesnoi won the snatch gold with 181kg, followed by China’s Tian Tao and Colombian Jhonatan Rivas.

Tao, however, was the eventual winner of the day as he stood atop the clean & jerk and total standings.

Qatar’s Faris Ibrahim, finishing second in the clean & jerk, also took the total silver with Pliesnoi in third place.

Mousavi’s medal took Iran’s tally to four in the competitions.

Ali Miri took the total silver of the men’s 89kg division after a clean & jerk third-spot finish on Monday.

Hafez Qashqaei had opened the account for the country with a men’s 55kg clean & jerk silver on the opening day of the world meet.