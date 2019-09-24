Airstrikes kill at least 16 in Yemen Dalea Province

Airstrikes blamed on the Saudi-led coalition killed at least 16 people in Yemen’s Dalea Province on Tuesday, two residents and the Al-Masirah TV said.

The strikes came four days after Houthis said they would stop aiming missile and drone attacks at Saudi Arabia if the Saudi-led coalition targeting Yemen does the same, Reuters reported.

Earlier this month the Houthis claimed an assault on Saudi oil facilities that initially halved the kingdom’s production. Washington and Riyadh blame Iran for that attack. Iran has strongly rejected the allegation.

Al-Masirah TV said 16 people in one building – including seven children – died in strikes carried out by the Saudi-led coalition. There was no immediate comment from the coalition.

Saudi Arabia and its allies have been waging a brutal war on Yemen since March 2015 in an attempt to reinstall the country's Riyadh-allied former government and crush the Houthis – objectives that have failed to materialize due to Yemenis’ stiff resistance.

According to a data unveiled in June by the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), almost 100,000 people have been killed since 2015.

Two residents told Reuters 17 had died in the strikes on Qataba, a frontline town which lies on the main north-south route between Houthi-controlled Sana’a and the southern port city of Aden. Aden is nominally the interim seat of the former government’s Saudi-backed forces, but southern separatists seized control of the city last month.