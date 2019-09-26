Four Iranian short films nominated at Wimbledon festival

A lineup of four Iranian short films received nominations at the 2019 Wimbledon International Short Film Festival in the UK.

The four selected titles will be competing for awards at Best Animated Film and the Best International Film sections of the British event, ifilmtv.com reported.

‘Elephatbird’ written and directed by Masoud Soheili, ‘Counting’ written and directed by Rahil Boustani, ‘Rebellious Willows’ directed by Babak Daqiqi and Maliheh Qolamzadeh’s ‘Tangle’ are shortlisted for the best international title.

A brief synopsis for the ‘Elephant Bird’ reads, ‘All the passengers on a bus to Kabul have reasons for this journey. An old man’s purpose is to gift his grandchild a turkey for his last wish before death. The road they are on is not safe, though’.

Rahil Boustani’s ‘Counting’ is about the history of humanity.

‘Rebellious Willows’ narrates the story of an actor who cannot meet what the director expects of him regardless of how hard he tries.

‘Tangle’, about a girl’s experience of the war, has also been picked to compete with the American ‘Secret’ for the best animation award.

The Wimbledon festival showcases new and innovative narrative, animated or documentary films under 15 minutes from around the world.

The 11th edition of the event is set to hold award-giving ceremony on October 6.