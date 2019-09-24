Self-realization key to solution of environmental problems

By Haji Ilgar Ibrahimoglu Allahverdiyev*

A problem that destructs the environment also destructs humanity and we call it an environmental problem.

First of all let’s review the main environmental problems of the modern world. In general, they include:

- Destruction of plant and animal species

- Depletion of mineral resources

- Problems of the oceans

- Air pollution

- Depletion of the ozone layer

- Earth’s pollution and disfiguration of natural landscapes

- The capture of agricultural land by cities

- Acid rain and others

Environmental pollution is probably the main problem of our time, because anthropogenic activity affects all spheres of the Earth sides: Atmosphere, hydrosphere and lithosphere.

Humans is the main reason of current environmental situation, and at the same time, they are the main victims: According to some reports, about 40 percent of people die from pollution of water resources, air and soil cover in the world.

Several methods and solutions have been, and are, proposed to solve such problems. Without emphasizing them, we dare to offer a more universal and deeper approach to solve the problem.

It's not a coincidence that we noted above the main environmental problems of our time. A quick review of this list is quite enough to see a common thread: All of the problems are the result of human activity, and do not have an objective essence.

The questions are:

Why have humans so thoughtlessly and wastefully behaved so outrageously toward the environment, and, in fact, launched a self-destruction program? Why, in spite of all urges and alarms from environmentalists around the world and despite all meetings and conferences, the global environmental situation continues to deteriorate every day?

The answer, as we think, lies in the current system of approaches, which is characterized by following points:

1) Humans, as the creations of God, must treat responsibly other creatures of the Creator. As you know, as God’s creation, people build their relationships in a four-vector system:

a) Their relationship with God

b) Their relationship with themselves

c) Their relationship with other people

d) Their relationship with other creatures

2) Humans, who come to this world temporarily and leave their descendants in it after themselves, must achieve maximum preservation of the environment and transfer it in a normal state to subsequent generations.

3) Humans, as creatures, endowed with the function of ‘taklif’ (bearing responsibilities and being responsible for their activities), must remember their responsibility toward ‘israf’ (wasteful and thoughtless waste of material wealth).

4) Human, being endowed with creative ‘fitrat’ (essence), should shun any irrational and destructive actions that contradict the basic logic of their nature.

Let’s briefly expound on the above points.

The four-vector system of humans’ relations unequivocally excludes any action or inaction that could cause damages to the environment.

First of all, relations with Almighty Allah exclude a situation, in which human would harm the created blessings, because, in essence, it is disobedience to God.

Secondly, humans’ relationship with themselves determines the creation of the safest conditions for life. Viewed from this prism, any harm to the nature definitely means a deterioration of the living conditions for humans.

The second point logically determines the third point – humans cannot harm the nature, because they are responsible to other people for the deterioration of their living space.

And, finally, being simply responsible for preserving the world of animals and plants, and, in general, the phenomenon of nature determines the responsible attitude of humans toward animate and inanimate natures.

Also, this postulate applies to humans’ responsibility toward their descendants. Concern for descendants is inherent in human nature, and, by deteriorating the environment, people, thereby, harm the environment of their own children.

The function of shouldering ‘taklif’ (responsibility) by humans, transfers the question to another spatially-temporal system. They understand that this world is the place where they take the exam, and in order to receive the divine destiny in the eternal world, must act in accordance with certain rules. And, of course, respect for the nature is an integral part of these rules.

And finally, the category of ‘fitrat’ in the analysis of the "human–nature" system also convincingly stresses the provision of protecting the environment. Since humans are the crown of creation, they have a special mission – the rational and creative activity of protecting the environment.

Therefore, humans must find their true self to solve global environmental problems...

Humanity must free the process of preserving the environment from the domination of transnational corporations. Indeed, the desire to maximize benefits and profits is an obstacle to solving global environmental problems. In the event of a conflict of interests, where they have to choose between guaranteeing their economic benefits and damaging the environment, global forces generally opt for the former. And, all attempts by enthusiasts and representatives of NGO’s to draw the international community’s attention to the deplorable state of the nature and to take effective measures to prevent further harm to the environment are foiled by powerful financial and manufacturing structures. It is no coincidence that the Trump administration, as one of its first moves, withdrew from the Paris Agreement.

I think the solution to the problem lies in the cohesive, systematic and consistent activity by environmental movement’s activists and volunteers. If it becomes possible to unite this huge force and draw up a clear plan of action, it will be possible to gradually unite the Gordian knot of the environmental problems.

The Earth is our home. Definitely, no one can be indifferent to its preservation.

* Haji Ilgar Ibrahimoglu Allahverdiyev is the Imam of “Juma” Mosque in Icheri-sheher, Baku, Azerbaijan, the chairman of the Center for Protection of Conscience and Religious Persuasion Freedom (DEVAMM), president of the International Religious Liberty Association and a scholar at the Islamic World Peace Forum.